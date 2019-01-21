Entire nation aggrieved over Sahiwal incident: Shehryar Afridi   

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said that the whole nation was aggrieved over the Sahiwal incident.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Shehryar Afridi vowed to bring the responsible of Sahiwal incident to justice. He urged the opposition to stop playing blame game over the sad incident and declared the entire house, including himself responsible for the Sahiwal incident.

Shehryar Afridi said that the government would take the responsible of Sahiwal incident to task at any cost. He said that a fifth generation war had been imposed on Pakistan to internally weaken it by dividing the nation on the basis of religion and parties. The minister said that anti Pakistan forces hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country.

The minister said that the government would form a parliamentary committee to probe Tahir Dawar case. He said that the joint investigation team and the parliamentary committee would jointly resolve the Tahir Dawar murder case.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on January 20, had vowed to award exemplary punishment to those involved in an alleged police encounter in Sahiwal.

Talking to newsmen after inquiring about health of injured kids at the teaching hospital in Sahiwal, Buzdar had said,”I’ve reached the area after taking notice of the matter”.

Comments

comments