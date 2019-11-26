Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Envoys Conference focused on Africa’ begins tomorrow

Dr Faisal, Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir, Indian Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be hosting a two-day Envoys Conference focused on Africa from November 27-28, according to the Foreign Office.

“In line with the vision of the leadership and priorities of the Government, #MOFA is hosting an Envoys Conference focused on Africa on 27-28 November 2019,” Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

“The Conference aims at deepening Pakistan’s engagement with Africa in diverse fields,” he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Add private doctors to medical board treating Zardari, demands Bilawal

Pakistan

Greed to get rich has become a big curse: PM

Pakistan

President Arif Alvi summons NA session on Dec 2

Pakistan

Pakistan desires to expand trade ties with Belarus: NA speaker   


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close