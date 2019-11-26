‘Envoys Conference focused on Africa’ begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be hosting a two-day Envoys Conference focused on Africa from November 27-28, according to the Foreign Office.

“In line with the vision of the leadership and priorities of the Government, #MOFA is hosting an Envoys Conference focused on Africa on 27-28 November 2019,” Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

In line with the vision of the leadership and priorities of the Government, #MOFA is hosting an Envoys Conference focused on Africa on 27-28 November 2019 (1/2)#EnvoysConferenceonAfrica — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 26, 2019

“The Conference aims at deepening Pakistan’s engagement with Africa in diverse fields,” he added.

The Conference aims at deepening Pakistan’s engagement with Africa in diverse fields. (2/2)#EnvoysConferenceonAfrica — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 26, 2019

Comments

comments