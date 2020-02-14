Erdogan won hearts of Pakistanis, says Shehbaz Sharif

LONDON: Applauding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s address at the joint sitting of the parliament, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that he has won the hearts of the people of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Erdogan’s views on Kashmir issue and ATF depict his love with Pakistan. The Turkish president’s remarks about the Palestine issue are the voice of the Muslim, he added.

The PML-N leader said that Turkey has always been an all-weather and time-tested friend of Pakistan, adding that the nation proud on Pak-Turkey friendship.

Read More: Erdogan assures full support to Pakistan on FATF issue

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had addressed the joint sitting of the parliament and assured his full support to Islamabad on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue.

Addressing the parliament, Erdogan had thanked Pakistan for giving him a warm welcome and allowing him to address the joint session of parliament once again.

“Pakistan is like my second home. Relations between Istanbul and Islamabad are admirable. Turkey will continue to support Pakistan on important matters as it supported in past,” Erdogan had said.

Erdogan had also quoted a poem by Allama Iqbal and said Pakistan always stabs shoulder to shoulder with Turkey in difficult times.

“People of Pakistan had always supported Turkey in their difficult times,” he had added.

