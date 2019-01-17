Erstwhile FATA legislators demand 12 NA seats for tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: A delegation comprising Members of National Assembly (MNAs) associated with different political parties hailing from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Talking to the prime minister, the legislators demanded to increase the representation of the tribal district in the National Assembly (NA) and the provincial assembly.

They demanded 12 NA seats and 24 PA seats for the newly merged tribal areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation was composed of Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and others. Whereas Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq was also present in the meeting.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan, on January 12, had vowed to bring the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into the national mainstream.

Chairing a high-level meeting, PM Imran Khan had ordered to provide health cards to 0.5 million families in the tribal areas by the end of January. He had said that the government wanted to bring the tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country.

The prime minister had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure provision of all the basic utilities to the people of tribal areas.

Comments

comments