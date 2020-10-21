Dirilis: Ertugrul stars have more than just their run-away success in Pakistan to thank PM Imran Khan for.

In a recent interview with a local publication, Ertugrul actor Konul Nagiyeva who depicts the Mongolian warrior Alangoya in the series shared her experience of being a part of the smash-hit, especially after the series blew up years later in Pakistan.

Originally from Azerbaijan, Nagiyeva also took the opportunity to express gratitude to PM Khan for extending his support to Azerbaijan in the wake of the recent clashes in the region.

“I want to thank the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the support that he has been extending to my country Azerbaijan,” she said, adding, “I am generally someone who doesn’t pay attention to politics but the ongoing war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is very painful and I am hoping that we get justice soon.”

Nagiyeva went on to add that she “isn’t someone who likes war, but there are times when there is so much injustice that there can’t be any peace.”

Azerbaijan and Armenia have locked heads for years over a disputed region, with the recent fighting being the worst in decades according to reports.

Nagiyeva also shared how Ertugrul’s resurgence in Pakistan caught her by surprise. “My agent called me and asked me if I knew that people were searching for my name in Pakistan. I was surprised. Then, I was told that it was because they were all fascinated with the Dirilis: Ertugrul series,” she shared.

According to the actor, she would also like to visit Pakistan someday. “It would be wonderful to visit a country where I have been given love and a show that I have worked in is being appreciated so much,” she said.

