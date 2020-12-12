Ertuğrul’s Engin Altan meets CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan on Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House Punjab, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the acting skills of Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan.

Engin Altan also visited the Badshahi Mosque and the Shrine of Allama Iqbal yesterday. Engin Altan Duzyatan had arrived in Pakistan early on Thursday for a short visit, where he received a warm welcome from his fans.

Engin Altan Saturday departed for Turkey after his short visit came to an end.

Before leaving Pakistan, Engin shared a letter from his Pakistani fan with a caption that read, “Thank you Pakistan, see you Next time…”.

