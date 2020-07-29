Diriliş: Ertuğrul’s Turgut Alp is coming to ARY News this Eid!
Waseem Badami will take on famous TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul’s ‘Turgut Alp’ with his aresnal of Masoomana Sawalat this Eid-ul-Azha.
Yes, you read that right!
Cengiz Coşkun, the actor who plays Turgut Alp, will be live on ARY News on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha along with former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi.
ARY News anchor Waseem Badami will be interviewing the two on the third day of Eid (Monday, August 3) at 11:03 PM.
The popularity of Diriliş: Ertuğrul (“Resurrection: Ertuğrul”)- the Turkish TV series which centers around the life of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Khilafat- is all time high in Pakistan, but this is the first time a star from the show is being interviewed in Pakistan.
Cengiz Coşkun, who plays Turgut Alp, one of the early warriors of the Ottoman Empire and a close friend of Ertuğrul Gazi, also became a household name in Pakistan, thanks to the popularity of the series.
So Ertuğrul fans, don’t forget to tune into ARY News on third day of Eid-ul-Azha at 11:03 PM.
