ISLAMABAD: Appreciating the action by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) of shooting down two of Indian fighter jets, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said the Pakistan is ‘alert’ and united against any cross border attack.

“PAF is regarded as one of the best air forces in the world,” the minister said while expressing his views with ARY News.

He said India still remembers MM Alam for his swift action in 1965 Indo-Pak war for striking down five of its aircrafts within 60 seconds.

Taking on Indian PM Narendra Modi, Rasheed said, he has pushed India into a fire just for the sake of wining polls.

He warned BJP government to avoid escalation, else situation can go worst.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif maintained Pakistan had the right and was capable of defending its frontiers, ARY News reported.

“India provoked Pakistan and Pakistan has the right and is capable of defending its frontiers,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by the PAF in bright day light on Wednesday, after they violated the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, one Indian pilot has been arrested by Pakistani troops.

