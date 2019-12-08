Escaped horse runs through streets for about an hour

Police failed to capture a horse escaped from a trailer and went running through the streets of Philadelphia for about an hour.

However, police officials managed to capture the horse.

Aaron “Cowboy Ace” Moore said his horse, Harley, escaped from a trailer that hadn’t been properly secured Wednesday night near Penn’s Landing.

The horse, a former racehorse gifted to Moore by his grandfather, ran loose through the streets of the city for about an hour before being stopped by police in the Port Richmond area shortly before midnight.

Residents reported sightings of the horse on social media and an alert went out on the Citizen app during Harley’s time on the loose.

Fortunately, Harley was not injured and was returned to Moore, who said the horse was on his way to get some rest at his stable in Ambler, Montgomery County.

