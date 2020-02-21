Establishing economic zones in all provinces govt’s top priority: Asad Umar  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that establishment and operationalization of special economic zones (SEZs) in all of the provinces is among the top priorities of the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, Asad Umar said that they were closely monitoring the progress in the establishment of SEZs.

Expressing his satisfaction at the overall delivery of CPEC projects, the minister said that the pace of implementation would be further accelerated.

Read More: PM Imran directs to complete establishment of SEZs on war footing

The SEZ would act as a catalyst in increasing the growth of local manufacturing, he added.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador appreciated the government’s efforts to fast track the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He expressed his desire to put special focus on rail transport, hydel power projects, social sector development projects and business to business collaboration between the two countries. He further stated that China would also consider to invest in the low-cost housing program.

Asad Umar told the ambassador that the provincial and the federal government are highly interested in the KCR project and discussed the latest developments regarding the project.

