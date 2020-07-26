Establishment of cattle markets within city are banned: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the sale of sacrificial animals and establishment of cattle markets within cities are strictly banned across the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that special preparations have been made in consultations with all stakeholders to implement Standard Operating Procedure during Eid Days.

The SAPM said that the pandemic will further spread if SOPs not followed by the citizens.

He said SOPs should also be followed during offering of Eid Prayers. He advised citizens to prefer purchasing of Sacrificing animal through online instead of going to cattle markets.

Zafar Mirza also urged the people to prefer collective sacrifice arranged instead of individual fulfillment of the ritual to maintain social distancing and contain the spread of coronavirus.

Yesterday, Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had also urged masses to avoid public gatherings on Eidul Adha.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad, to review the situation of the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The forum was briefed on the implementation and violations regarding preventive measures in cattle markets on Eidul Adha.

