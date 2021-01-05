Eta Carinae: NASA shares image of slow-motion firework in space

An image of a ‘slow-motion firework’ in space was shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which showed a doomed super-massive star 7,500 light-years away named Eta Carinae.

The slow-motion firework in space has reportedly lasted over 150 years whose picture has stunned many of the viewers online. The image was captured by NASA’s Hubble telescope.

The super-massive star went through a “Great Eruption” in the 1840s that made it the second-brightest visible star in the sky for over a decade, NASA wrote in its Instagram post.

It added, ‘It was so bright that sailors at the time used it as an important navigational star in the southern seas.’

A star system of at least two stars orbiting each other is called Eta Carinae and its combined luminosity is said to be greater than 5 million times that of the sun in our solar system.

