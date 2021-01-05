Web Analytics
Eta Carinae: NASA shares image of slow-motion firework in space

eta carinae image nasa slow-motion firework space

An image of a ‘slow-motion firework’ in space was shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) which showed a doomed super-massive star 7,500 light-years away named Eta Carinae.

The slow-motion firework in space has reportedly lasted over 150 years whose picture has stunned many of the viewers online. The image was captured by NASA’s Hubble telescope.

The super-massive star went through a “Great Eruption” in the 1840s that made it the second-brightest visible star in the sky for over a decade, NASA wrote in its Instagram post.

It added, ‘It was so bright that sailors at the time used it as an important navigational star in the southern seas.’

A star system of at least two stars orbiting each other is called Eta Carinae and its combined luminosity is said to be greater than 5 million times that of the sun in our solar system.

 

 

It added, ‘The coming year is packed with amazing science and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have each of you along for the ride!’

