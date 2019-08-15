ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan cautioned the international community of ‘severe repercussion and reactions’ if the world remains silent over the expected genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Thursday, the prime minister lashed out at the Indian government for the recent situation in the held territory and said “12 days of curfew, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarized occupied territory, sending in of RSS goons, complete communication blackout; with the example of Modi’s earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat.”

Referring to Srebrenica genocide in July 1995, in which more than 8,000 Bosniaks were killed, the PM asked: “Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre & ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK?”

The prime minister said: “I want to warn [the] international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions & reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation & cycles of violence.”

Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre & ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK? I want to warn international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions & reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation & cycles of violence — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 15, 2019

A day earlier on Pakistan’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Khan termed the recent illegal moves in occupied Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra as his ‘strategic blunder’.

Addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, PM Khan expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren during the ongoing crisis and affirmed to become the ambassador of Kashmir in the world.

Since his childhood, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a member of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which adopted its ideology of racial supremacy from Hitler’s Nazi party, PM Khan said. “If we grasp their [BJP] ideology then various issues, including Kashmir, will be understood.”

Comments

comments