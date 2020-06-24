Etihad Airways, flydubai suspend flight operations from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Etihad Airways and flydubai on Wednesday announced to temporarily suspended their flight operations from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of flydubai, the airline has suspended its passenger services from Pakistan, from June 25. He maintained that their scheduled flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad have been cancelled, adding that the airline will return money to those people who had booked tickets as per their policy.

The spokesperson said that flydubai took the decision in the view of growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. He said that a new schedule for the flights will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways also temporarily suspends its passenger services from Pakistan.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airline said that Etihad Airways will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services.

Read More: Emirates suspends its flight operations from Pakistan

Earlier on June 24, Emirates Air had announced that it had temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan, from June 24.

A spokesperson for the airline had said in a press statement: “We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 AM, until early next week.”

“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” the airline had said in its statement.

