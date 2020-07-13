Etihad Airways increases flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to facilitate the passengers, Etihad Airways on Monday announced to operate 12 flights in a week to and from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Etihad Airways, the airline will operate seven flights in a week from Lahore, two from Islamabad and three from Karachi.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has issued a new advisory making it mandatory for all the passengers travelling from the country to provide a copy of the test result for COVID-19.

All the passengers travelling from the country through the airline shall be required to provide a copy of test results for COVID-19 conducted during the 96 hours prior to boarding.

The spokesperson said that that the passengers will be required to carry a negative COVID-19 report from an approved laboratory issued within 96 hours of the journey.

Read More: PIA announces to resume regular flight operations to UAE

Earlier on July 8, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to resume its regular flight operations to United Arab Emirates.

A spokesperson for the PIA had said that the passengers could travel from Pakistan to Dubai, Sharjah Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through the national airline.

He had maintained that previously PIA had been operating one way relief flights to UAE to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in the emirates, but after obtaining permission, will operate regular flights for the convenience of passengers.

Comments

comments