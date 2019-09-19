SC approves bail plea of former ETPB chairman Asif Hashmi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday granted bail to the former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Asif Hashmi in the case related to the financial irregularities, ARY News reported.

The top court heard the bail plea of Asif Hashmi, who was facing charges of misusing his authority for recruitments and misappropriation of funds during the last Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regime.

The hearing was conducted by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqsoob Baqar here today.

SC approved his bail plea and asked Hashmi to submit Rs500,000 bonds.

Earlier on April 9, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also granted bail to the former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Asif Hashmi, in financial irregularities’ case.

Asif Hashmi had sought post-arrest bail in his petition.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) counsel had opposed the release of Hashmi. The counsel said that the former ETPB chairman was facing allegations of financial irregularities.

After the conclusion of arguments from both sides, the high court approved post-arrest bail and asked Hashmi for submission of Rs0.5 million surety bond.

Background

Asif Hashmi had served as chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) between 2007 and 2013.

Hashmi had been arrested on March 20 – 2018 after arriving back from Dubai on February 10 – 2018 to face cases charging him for allegedly misusing his conferred authority for illegal recruitments in educational institutions of the board and misappropriation of funds by investment with a private company.

On March 18, he had been granted post-arrest bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC), in a case relating to financial irregularities but denied him bail in another reference pertains to the illegal appointments.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in its corruption references, had accused him of selling 1,946 kanal land to Defence Housing Authority (DHA) at a throwaway price and causing financial loss to national exchequer by illegal investments with a private firm, M/s High Links Private Limited.

