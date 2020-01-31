European Union (EU) lawmakers adopted an overwhelming majority resolution aimed at forcing Apple to bring a common charger to be used with all of its devices, effectively forcing the United States (US) tech giant to ditch its Lightning cable.

After the move, Apple will be forced to make drastic changes to future iPhones if they are to be sold in the European Union.

The EU Parliament voted by 582-40 for a resolution urging the European Commission, which drafts EU laws, ‘to propose mandatory provisions’ ensuring EU consumers are not obliged to buy new chargers with each new Apple device.

The Commission should adopt new rules by July, the lawmakers’ resolution said.

Apple last week publicly criticized the move and said it would produce an ‘unprecedented volume of electronic waste’ and stifle innovation.

The US company insists that its Lightning cable that charges its iPhones is part of a stand for ‘innovation’.

A week ago, an Apple spokesperson said: ‘Legislation would have a direct negative impact by disrupting the hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by our European customers and even more Apple customers worldwide, creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconveniencing users.’

