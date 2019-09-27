EU betraying own principles while avoiding to raise voice on Kashmir: Mazari

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Friday said that the European Union while avoiding to raise voice over atrocities in Occupied Kashmir betraying its own basic principles, ARY News reported.

Dr. Shireen Mazari while addressing a gathering in Lahore said that her ministry will introduce a bill on forced disappearances.

The federal minister said that Pakistan has signed 27 conventions on human rights.

The western world wants us to implement the human rights.

“Federal Ministry of Human Rights is working to introduce the legislation on ‘forced disappearances’ and we want consultation with all stakeholders for the bill,” Dr Mazari said.

Currently the bill is under consideration of the Ministry of Law, the minister said.

The crimes against children is a burning issue, we have need to change the mindset of the people, Shireen Mazari said.

A bill about crimes and excesses against children was presently under the consideration of the standing committee of the National Assembly headed by People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said.

The ministry will launch an awareness campaign in Islamabad to curb crimes against children, Mazari said.

Presently enforcement of law is a major issue, she said.

