Eunuchs protest outside police station against arrests

SAWAT: Outraged eunuchs on Saturday staged a protest outside the Mingora Police station blaming the law enforcement authority for arresting their fellow members, ARY NEWS reported.

The transgender, who gathered outside the police station, attacked the officials, prompting them to arrest some of them.

The eunuchs blamed the police for letting go of the men who attacked them yesterday. The authorities, however, denied their claim and said that those who were booked in the report are nabbed and a challan is being prepared against them.

On 30 December 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Sehat Sahulat Program for the transgender community in a ceremony held in Islamabad here on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony, PM Imran Khan said the incumbent government has decided to take responsibility for the transgender community as they were completely ignored by previous regimes.

PM Imran said that 2020 will be the year of growth as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will create job opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

“PTI government stabled economy in 2019 and from next year the incumbent government will produce job opportunities for Pakistani people and will bring more programs for the betterment of youth,” he added.

He said the introduction of ‘Insaf Ration Cards’ is in pipeline and the government will soon launch the program to eradicate poverty from the country. PM Khan also distributed Sehat Insaf card among the transgender persons.

