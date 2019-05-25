Asif Ali eulogizes daughter, urges people to pray for her and Cricket team

International cricketer Asif Ali issued a eulogy before embarking on his Cricket World Cup journey on twitter today, Saturday, remembering her late daughter who succumbed to cancer which proved fatal on May 20, ARY News reported.

The emotional piece carried prayers for the departed and showed the outpouring of love a father felt for her daughter who left him way too early.

The tweet read: “Leaving today to join Pakistan team in UK for our Cricket World Cup journey. We as a team will be in need of your prayers & unconditional support. These are the final few lines for my princess Dua Fatima.”

Leaving today to join Pakistan team in UK for our Cricket World Cup journey. We as a team will be in need of your prayers & unconditional support. These are the final few lines for my princess Dua Fatima. Meri beti k liye dua or Fateha ki darkhwast hai. Aap sab k liye duaaain! pic.twitter.com/XeS9ducwZZ — Asif Ali (@AasifAli2018) May 25, 2019

The explosive late order batsman paid a heart wrenching tribute to her late daughter and thanked all those involved in trying to help the child battle the fatal disease, cancer.

Asif urged everyone to pray that her daughter’s soul be granted eternal peace.

Asif also asked people to pray for Pakistan International men’s cricket team who are already in the United Kingdom and are facing extremely tough times before the start of the mega tournament.

Pakistan cricket team has lost 10 one day internationals on the trot and two series before the start of the World Cup.

