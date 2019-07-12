Drama series ‘Euphoria’ renewed for a second season

HBO has announced to renewe the drama series ‘Euphoria’ for a second season.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming.

“We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit,” added Orsi.

Euphoria puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor.

The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.

Hollywood Reporter hailed Euphoria as “boundary-pushing, real and exceptionally realized,” while Variety praised the series as having an “undeniable pull that makes it too intriguing to ignore.”

TV Guide called it “lusciously shot,” and getting “more and more jaw-dropping and gorgeous as it goes on.” Indiewire noted “Zendaya is exceptional at every turn,” and Rolling Stone praised the direction as “visually striking throughout, full of moments lit to look both menacing and intoxicating.”

