Europe must act as one on Huawei, says French minister

WARSAW: Europe must act as one on Huawei, French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said on Monday, addressing security issues in relation to China.

“Talking to China, we can’t do it each state on its own. … we should act as Europe,” Loiseau said at a debate in Warsaw, responding to a question about security issues and the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker.

Some Western governments, led by the United States, have barred the use of the Chinese company’s equipment in new networks over concerns the technology could be used for spying. Huawei has denied the claims.

Read More: Trump’s new law forces US universities to dump Huawei equipment

Earlier, top U.S. universities on January 28, were ditching telecom equipment made by Huawei Technologies and other Chinese companies to avoid losing federal funding under a new national security law backed by the Trump administration.

U.S. officials allege Chinese telecom manufacturers were producing equipment that allows their government to spy on users abroad, including Western researchers working on leading-edge technologies. Beijing and the Chinese companies have repeatedly denied such claims.

Comments

comments