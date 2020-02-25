RAWALPINDI: A European Union delegation led by Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, including the Afghan reconciliation process, the situation at Line of Control (LoC) and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were discussed, according to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Ambassadors of different countries, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Deputy Head of Missions of France & hungry, Charge of Affaires of Greece, Attaché (Pol Affaires) of Austria and Senior Technical Advisor MOFA of Denmark were also part of the delegation.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in peace and stability in the region.

