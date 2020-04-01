Evacuation begins as five-story Gulbahar building tilts   

KARACHI: Police and rescue teams on Wednesday rushed to Gulbahar area in the city after reports have emerged that a five-storey building tilted towards one side, raising fears of its collapse, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the police has started the evacuation process from the building over fears that it could cave-in at any time.

“Currently, around 10 families are residing at the dilapidated building,” they said adding that the police have cordoned-off the lanes leading to the building and started the evacuation process.

A Sindh Building Control Authority team also reached the site to examine the condition of the structure.

“We have already declared its structure as dangerous days before after carrying out a survey on March 16,” the SBCA said adding that they had asked the DC Central for support in evacuating the building but could not proceed with it due to the lockdown imposed in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 27 people have been killed and several others injured after a residential building collapsed in Gulbahar area of the city in March this year.

A Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team probing the collapse of the residential building claimed that the two-storey building caved in due to its weak foundation.

The report also said that the underground boring in nearby areas impacted the building foundation. “We will be sending the samples from the debris for lab tests in order to ascertain real cause of the collapse,” said one official of the building authority.

On March 16, a local court granted two days’ physical remand of accused including owner of the structure to police in Gulbahar building collapse case.

Rizvia police investigation team produced six accused including the builder and arrested officials of Sindh Building Control Authority before the court of Judicial Magistrate Central.

The court granted two days’ physical remand of the accused on request of the police.

Police officials today produced another arrested accused Hanif in the court of the magistrate. Arrested man Hanif is said to be an employee of builder Javed.

Comments

comments