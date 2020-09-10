NDMA evaluates flood damages across Pakistan with UN collaboration

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) started assessment of the damages incurred in the flood-hit regions across Pakistan following the torrential monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Thursday.

NDMA has reached out to United Nations agencies for assistance in evaluating the damages the flood(s) and torrential monsoon rains have caused.

The UN agencies, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) alongside other relevant institutions will jointly assist NDMA to evaluate the financial harms suffered by regions inundated with floods.

UN World Food Programme (WFP) has so far collaborated in serving 35 tonne ration among eight thousand affected families. The WFP has also cooperated in distributing 440 tonne wheat in the calamity-hit areas

About 11 thousand tarpaulins, 11 thousand tents and 10 thousand ration bags were distributed in affected areas while about two thousand mosquito nets were also distributed the NDMA said.

Read: Centre will recompense Sindh after NDMA furnishes report on damages: Shibli

NDMA said it has sent three lifeboats and medicines in flooded areas as well.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also contributed a thousand tarpaulins and two thousand blankets, among other things, for the victim families.

NDMA said that Nestle Pakistan donated 100 tonne of potable water for the victims, as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said briefing the media on the cabinet meeting that the Centre will recompense Sindh government after a thorough assessment on damages incurred following the torrential rains.

Faraz said that after a thorough assessment report by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the damages suffered, the centre will recompense the Sindh government.

Comments

comments