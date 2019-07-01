‘Everyone equal before the law’: Shehryar reacts to Rana’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Saffron and Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi said on Monday PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has to prove himself innocent before a court of law, reported ARY News.

In a statement, he said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), which arrested the PML-N leader this evening, is a responsible force.

“The ANF will present its case against Rana Sanaullah on the basis of evidence,” said the minister.

He said they were following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, according to which everyone is equal before the law and that no one is above the law.

“Everyone has to account for his own actions. This is Naya Pakistan,” he said.

“Rana Sanaullah is my respected colleague, and if any allegations against him prove to be right, he will have to face the consequences as per the law. In case that the said accusations are not true, his respect as a parliamentarian and citizen of Pakistan stays intact.”

Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF confirmed that the PML-N MNA was taken into custody from the highway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.

Comments

comments