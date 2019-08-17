Golden Globe-winning actor Ewan McGregor’s is returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney Plus Star Wars TV series.

Also known as Ben Kenobi, it is a character in the Star Wars franchise who younger version is played by McGregor.

He previously starred as Kenobi—a legendary Jedi master in three Star Wars prequels. First being 1999’s The Phantom Menace prequel, then in 2002’s Attack of the Clones and in Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The studio’s upcoming big-budget series for Disney+ plans to develop the adventures of the Jedi master, reports The Guardian. The streaming service, intended to compete with Netflix, will launch on November 12.

The 48-year-old is an acclaimed Scottish actor and has received an Emmy nomination for his role in the third season of the FX series Fargo.

He will also be seen in an upcoming 2019 American horror film Doctor Sleep later this year.

