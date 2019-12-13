Ex-Adviser Sindh pronounced 34-year jail term by ATC

NAWABSHAH: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has pronounced 34-year jail term to the former adviser to the Sindh government, Ismail Dahri, in three cases related to possession of illegal weapons, explosive material and hand grenade, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-terrorism court, in its verdict, against the ex-adviser to Sindh government pronounced 34-year imprisonment over possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

Dahri has been given 10-year jail term each in two cases over keeping illegal weapons and explosive material, whereas, the court handed 14-year imprisonment for possessing hand grenade.

Ismail Dahri had been arrested in a joint raid of Rangers and police on June 27 at his residence in Nawabshah where the law enforcers recovered illegal weapons, hand grenade and explosive material from his possession.

Earlier on December 10, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi had acquitted five alleged target killers on Tuesday due to lack of evidence in kidnapping, murder and other heinous crimes.

Read: ATC hands 20-times death sentence to Sargodha shrine killings convicts

The police prosecution suffered a major setback in the last month of Year 2019 as they failed to provide substantial evidence against five alleged target killers of the MQM London.

The court acquitted Nooruddin alias Lal Bal, Mommad Kamran alias Mechanic, Younus alias Lamba, Salahuddin and Asif alias Mistri.

The court in its decision said that the confessional statement of accused Nooruddin was not of any legal value, so as the accused charged of their involved in kidnapping, murder, rape and other heinour crimes are being acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The ATC had also acquitted four absconders, Saleem Shaikh, Hayat, Raja and Rashid Jameel, for the same reason.

The cases were registered against the accused at Pakistan Bazaar and Pirabad police stations of Karachi.

Comments

comments