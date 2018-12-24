Qaim Ali Shah gets pre-arrest bail in land allotment case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to former Sindh chief minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qaim Ali Shah in the land allotment case.

A bench of the high court approved bail for Mr Shah against a surety bond of Rs1 million until the second week of February.

He contended in the petition that the Bureau sent him a call-up notice on Dec 18 in connection with a probe into the allotment of land in the Malir riverbed. Refuting allegations of any wrongdoing, he said he had cancelled the allotment of the land.

Terming the call-up notice political vendetta, the former chief minister said: “NAB has been subjecting the PPP to political vengeance.” He requested the court to declare the notice illegal and stop the Bureau from arresting him.

The Karachi chapter of the NAB had launched four investigations against Sindh government officers and others for illegally allotting 307 acres of land in the Malir riverbed to various beneficiaries.

According to a statement, 307 acres in the Malir riverbed were illegally allotted to various beneficiaries in violation of law and rules by way of fresh allotment and exchange after squeezing the boundaries of Malir river.

Misuse of authority allegedly by officials of the provincial government along with various beneficiaries and frontmen caused Rs15.7 loss to the national exchequer.

