Former foreign secretary appointed as PM’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach.

She called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today.

They discussed important diplomatic issues including the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister said Pakistan is facing a number of challenges at the diplomatic front.

He directed the special representative to immediately assume her responsibilities in Geneva and highlight gross human rights violations by Indian troops in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the international community.

The former foreign secretary expressed her commitment to working in the larger national interest of Pakistan under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It is to mention here that Ms Janjua retired as the country’s foreign secretary in April this year.

