Ex-MPA, cop blamed for kidnapping, torturing trader in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) and a cop has been blamed in Faisalabad for kidnapping a trader and later torturing and snatching money from him, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to police, the former MPA Arshad and ASI Waqas abducted a trader identified as Umair and roamed in the city in a vehicle along with him. “They not only hurled death threats to Umair but tortured him and took away Rs600,000 from his possession,” they said.

The police further said that ASI Waqas later filed a fake police report at the Sargodha Road police station against the trader.

“We have registered a case against the ASI and 16 others over their alleged involvement in the matter at the Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station,” they said as the trader said that the magistrate took notice of the matter and rejected the FIR against him.

Umair further alleged that the police were bent upon guarding the suspects as they had not included abduction and dacoity charges against them.

It is pertinent that incidents relating to influentials taking advantage of their authority and misusing it have been reported in the country frequently.

In a similar incident in Karachi a day before, police arrested the son of an influential man, who was spotted in a video aired by ARY NEWS beating up a coffee shop’s staffers in Defence area of the city.

The police announced that they had arrested the youngster seen in the video after it went viral on social media. He is identified as Umair Husni.

The accused had claimed that he had a heated debate with the driver of a vehicle after being irritated from continuous honking of the horn.

The police confirmed that the arrested man was a son of a political personality hailing from Balochistan.

