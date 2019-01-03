Ex-premier Nawaz cleans his jail room himself, IG Prisons reveals

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif cleans the jail room himself at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prision, said Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, the inspector-general (IG) of prisons for Punjab.

The IG revealed, while speaking to media at a ceremony, the hard labour taken from the convicted former premier in jail is limited to cleaning his room as per jail manual rules.

“Nawaz is a high-profile prisoner who cannot venture out of his barracks,” the IG added.

The family of deposed prime minister is scheduled to meet him today, Nawaz’s mother, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members including Hamza Shehbaz will visit the ex-premier at the jail amid tight security.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was jailed on December 24 after being taken into custody by police following an accountability court judgement in Al-Azizia reference case.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion in the Al-Azizia case.

The former premier was arrested by a National Accountability Bureau team soon after the verdict was announced. He was supposed to be moved to Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison but was transferred to Lahore after his counsel requested the court to move him to the city on medical grounds.

