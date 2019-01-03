Excise dept provides Khokhar brothers’ assets details to anti corruption

LAHORE: The Excise and Taxation Department’s director general on Thursday provided the assets details of Khokhar brothers to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), ARY News reported.

Excise officials said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) member national assembly (MNA) Shafi Khokhar, and member provincial assembly (MPA) Saiful Mulook Khokhar owned three luxury vehicles each. While two vehicles were on the name of Afzal Khokhar.

Khokhar brothers have total seven properties in the province, however, the ‘Khokhar Palace’ belonged to Afzal Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar, said the officials.

Saiful Mulook Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar owned 21 and 11 shops respectively at Sher Ali Raad, the officials said and added that Saiful Mulook Khokhar owned a two kanal godown at Multan road. Another house in Samsani Town belonged to Shafi Khokhar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, on December 29, had ordered the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to complete its investigation against Khokhar brothers and also register a case against all those officials of the revenue department involved in allowing consolidation of their land.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case against illegal occupation of the properties of individuals by PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar.

