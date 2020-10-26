Pakistan registers its costliest car against Rs4.5 million tax

LAHORE: The Excise department of Lahore registered on Monday its most expensive car in history worth over Rs115 million which it declined earlier due to system’s cap, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Punjab government’s Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department in Lahore registered its most expensive Lamborghini sports car against a tax payment of Rs4.5 million (Rs4,532,000).

The actual price of the car which is registered in the name of one Arjumand is recorded at Rs115 million.

Reportedly, the excise department had excused itself from registering the same vehicle some days back owing to the fact its system had a cap of Rs100 million worth. Before the Lamborghini, the most expensive car that was registered with the department was Mercedes GT worth Rs90.8 million.

While at it, this may be noted that to curtail irregularities and to bring transparency in vehicles’ transfer process, the Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad introduced an online biometric verification system.

Inaugurating the biometric verification system, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed said that the new system would curtail irregularities in vehicles transfer system.

Use of modern technology could not only help improve the delivery of services but also make it easier, said the chief commissioner said and added that the district administration was also trying to resolve the parking issue of the excise office.

