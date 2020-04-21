Bestway’s executive presents Rs205mn cheque to PM Imran for corona relief fund  

ISLAMABAD: Bestway Cement’s Director Finance Irfan Ellahi called on Prime Minister Imran khan in Islamabad and presented a cheque worth Rs205 million for coronavirus relief fund on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Irfan Ellahi presented the cheque to the prime minister on the behalf of Bestway Cement, United Bank Limited (UBL) and his family.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan lauded the spirit shown by the Bestway Foundation, UBL and Irfan Ellahi for the relief fund.

Earlier on April 20, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a cheque of Rs50.1 million donated collectively by the railway employees for the Corona Relief Fund.

The employees had donated their one day’s salary each for the fund set up by the prime minister.

Over the course of the meeting, he had informed the premier that a 30-coach train, with arrangements to isolate 500 people, had been sent to Chaman as another train with a similar capacity will be sent to Taftan.

