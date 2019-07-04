Police arrest 10 men against display of weapons outside ATC

LAHORE: A case has been filed against 10 armed men who were arrested outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore over the exhibition of weapons, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Superintendent Police (SP) Civil Line told media that the case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and exhibition of weapon against a group of armed men arrested by the local police outside ATC.

The police officer detailed that the armed men belong to Shehzad Gujjar group who were engaged in a dispute with Masood Butt group. “They are present outside the court to wait for the arrival of their opponents,” said SP Civil Line.

He added that the accused persons have resisted police officials when they intervened into the situation. The police officer said that the accused persons had murdered two persons belonged to Maqsood Butt’s group.

“Police personnel have also recovered 10 pistols and a large number of bullets from their possession,” he said.

The detained persons were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Comments

comments