Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia reforms ‘Kafala’ system

RIYADH: In a historic step in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has reformed its “Kafala” sponsorship system.

According to local media, the country’s improved reforms on its “Kafala” sponsorship system officially came into effect on Sunday.

Under changes to the kafala” sponsorship system, foreign workers in the private sector will have improved job mobility, and be able to change jobs and leave the country without employers’ consent.

Workers will also be exempt from “exit authorisation”, allowing them to travel indefinitely without the permission of their employers.

The Kafala previously tied workers to their employers, or sponsors, who are responsible for the employees’ visa and legal status.

Read More: Saudi Arabia unveils plan to resume international flights

Expat workers have greeted the reform package enthusiastically, saying it offers them greater choice and support in employment.

Last November, the Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Ministry announced a decision to improve the contractual relationship between workers and employers through a number of policies, including abolishing the Kafala system.

It is pertinent to mention here that several Gulf countries have, in recent years, enacted reforms to their Kafala system.

Comments

comments