Covid restrictions: 34 expats arrested over playing cricket in Oman

MUSCAT: In an action against the violators of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government, Oman’s police on Sunday arrested a group of 34 expatriates over playing cricket in Muscat.

According to the details, the expatriates, belonging to different countries, were playing cricket in Al-Ansab in Muscat Governorate when the police arrested them on the charges of flouting COVID-19 SOPs.

In a series of tweets, the Royal Oman Police said, “A group of 34 expatriates have been arrested in Al Ansab for violating the Supreme Committee’s measures and playing cricket on Friday. Everyone must abide by the decisions to contain the spread of the virus.”

It is pertinent to mention here that over the past few months, Oman has seen an increase in the daily COVID-19 infections, prompting authorities to enforce strict precautionary measures including banning gatherings such as sports activities in public places, Gulf News reported.

According to the Ministry of Health data until June 11, several hospitals have exceeded the capacity allocated to COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, reaching 157 per cent in Sohar and Nizwa hospitals. The number of inpatients in the intensive care reached 338 with an occupancy rate of 99 per cent.

