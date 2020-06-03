Experts discuss removing PK-8303 engine, landing gear from crash site

KARACHI: Technical teams are consulting over retrieving an engine and the landing gear of PK-8303, which are still under the debris at the crash site of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A PIA aircraft (PK-8303) with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed at Model Colony, a residential area near Jinnah International Airport, on May 22, leaving all people on board dead except two survivors.

“Technical teams are devising a plan with the help of building experts to take out the engine and the landing gear from the rubble,” sources said.

An engine and the landing gear of the crashed aircraft have been at the rooftop of the building.

Both key equipment of the crashed airliner have been trapped under the debris of the overhead tank of the house owned by a senior purser of the PIA, sources said.

Technical teams have been present at the site of the air crash and a diagram with regard to the accident will be compiled after transfer of the engine and other remaining wreckage of the aircraft from the rooftop.

According to sources, the inquiry of the incident in Karachi will move ahead after preparation of the diagram. “The Airbus experts in France will also be informed about progress in the investigation,” according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that an aircraft investigative team of Pakistan left the country along with Airbus experts after they concluded the probe into the plane crash incident.

An 11-member team of Airbus experts completed its investigations at the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane PK-8303 crash incident on May 31.

The team utilized both modern technologies and adopted traditional ways to look into the incident from various angles.

