A woman delivery rider was extremely unlucky when she became a victim of an exploding manhole and was propelled 10 feet high in the air.

Many vehicles could be seen passing through the road in a viral video on social media just before the incident occurred but 22-year-old delivery woman identified as Rateeanothai Lhomwandee was among the unluckiest when she became a victim and suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred in Lampang, an area in northern Thailand. The footage shows Rateeanothai driving across the cover, with a bright pink foodpanda package hoisted on the back, before being catapulted off her bike.

She is dramatically flung 10ft in the air and lands on her backside while her motorcycle somersaults several times.

She, however, did not suffer any serious wounds and was only treated for a cut on her chin and other bruises. A second rider was also knocked over but not hurt.

The police authorities in the area has called for compensation for the victim from local authorities, whose negligence caused the incident. They said that it happened after passage for gases in the manhole was blocked due to negligence.

