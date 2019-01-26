MULTAN: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced four terrorists to three years in jail, each, for possessing explosives, ARY News reported.

Along with three year long sentences, the court also ordered seizure of properties of the terrorists, namely: Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Tufail, Syed Khan and Irshad.

The criminals were arrested from Dera Ada Chowk in Multan in 2016. They were reportedly associated with the ISIS.

At least eight hand grenades, maps, and some pictures of an IS leader were also recovered from the militants who belonged to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and terror outfit Daesh.

A case (FIR No 83/16) under section 4/5 ESA, 7-ATA, and 11-F (2) was registered against the militants with the Multan CTD police station. An official said that they were expecting more arrests in the days ahead since the terror suspects were being grilled by counter terrorism personnel.

The terror suspects were identified by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as Yasir Tufail, son of Muhammad Tufail, a resident of Lahore district. He was caught with three hand grenades in his hands. The second suspect was identified as Muhammad Usman, son of Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of Lahore, who was arrested with two hand grenades in his hands.

The third terror suspect was identified as Syed Khan, son of Muhammad Khan, a resident of Dawatoi village Waziristan. The fourth member of this gang was named by police as Irshad, son of Taaj, a resident of Barkat Town, district Sheikhupura.

