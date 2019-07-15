Police recover 20 kg explosives from factory in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Police officials have recovered a big quantity of explosives during a raid on a factory in Khawaja Vas area of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Police officials said that the explosives were hidden by the terrorists of an outlawed outfit. The raid was conducted on a tip-off, whereas, the local police department has also registered a case against the banned outfit, police added.

Earlier on March 7, Interior ministry had said that so far 121 people have been taken into preventive custody during an ongoing action against the proscribed organisations in the country.

Read More: Suspected terrorist held in Bhakkar, arms, explosives seized

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government had recently initiated a crackdown against banned outfits in line with the decisions made during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in January this year.

“Interior ministry is working closely with the provinces in the crackdowns against the banned outfits,” the ministry’s spokesperson said.

The spokesman further added that the provincial governments have taken over the control of 182 madaris, 34 schools, five colleges, 184 ambulances and eight offices, which were being operated by the proscribed organisations.

