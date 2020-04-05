Expo Centre to house COVID-19 patients displaying mild or no symptoms

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Sunday issued a notification, declaring the Karachi Expo Centre a quarantine centre to house COVID-19 patients displaying mild or no symptoms, reported ARY News.

Patients, who are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, will be kept at the Expo Centre from April 6 (tomorrow), according to the notification. Whereas, patients with moderate or severe symptoms will be kept in hospitals.

The port city’s district health officers have been issued instructions in this regard.

The 1,200-bed field isolation facility established at the Expo Centre for coronavirus patients was inaugurated on April 1.

The centre is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases marched past 3,000 on Sunday with 18 COVID-19 patients struggling for their lives.

The country witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases as the number of infections reached 3,059 on Sunday evening.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 1319 patients in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 189 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 14 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

