No extension in KP winter vacations, announces education minister

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday announced that schools across the will re-open on January 13 (Monday) as per planned, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The KP education minister Akbar Ayub rejected rumours of extending winter vacations for schools, saying that Sunday is the last day of holidays as per schedule.

He clarified that no extension will be made in winter vacations for the educational institutions and schools will be reopened from January 13 (tomorrow).

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on January 6 announced to extend winter vacations in the province till January 12. The provincial government extended the winter vacations in all provincial schools owing to the prolonged harsh winter season.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan directed the education department to extend the vacations in the province till January 12.

Meanwhile, Schools in Punjab will also re-open tomorrow (Monday).

