Court to be approached for extension in Nawaz’s bail: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Son of former prime minister Hussain Nawaz on Monday announced to seek an extension in bail of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif from the Pakistan courts, ARY NEWS reported.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on November 16 allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for a period of four weeks for medical treatment, without having to sign the indemnity bond suggested by the federal government.

“We will be submitting the reports of recently conducted treatment of the former premier in the courts to acquire extension in bail,” he said while talking to media in London.

He blamed that politics was played in the name of the PML-N leader’s deteriorating health condition and declined to give any deadline for completion of the ongoing medical treatment.

“It is difficult to give any deadline for improvement in Nawaz’s current health condition,” he said adding that the doctors were still in initial phase to access causes of medical issues faced by the former premier.

He said that asteroids were being given to treat the former premier but still the cause of lower platelets count in the body could not be ascertained.

The son said that the treatment of carotid arteries was possible in United States (US), however, they have yet not decided to move Nawaz to the US for treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, Dr Adnan said that the former premier was facing severe low platelets count issue along with heart, sugar and other diseases.

