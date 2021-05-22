Man arrested for demanding Rs100 mln extortion through emails

KARACHI: The police officials have arrested an alleged extortionist in Karachi who demanded Rs100 million money from a trader by sending threatening emails, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During a raid, a police team has arrested a wanted extortionist from the Memon Goth neighbourhood of Karachi’s Malir district. The man had allegedly demanded Rs100 million from a trader by sending him three threatening emails.

The police department used modern technology to trace the accused following the complaint registered by the victim after receiving the three emails.

According to the police, the arrested man is identified as Gul Zaman alias Ajoba Khan who sent three emails on May 8, 15 and 18 respectively.

Read: Armed men demand extortion after shooting Karachi trader

Earlier in April, Rangers and police personnel had arrested an alleged extortionist ‘associated with a political party’ during a joint raid on a tip-off in Karachi.

An alleged target killer, identified as Muhammad Faizan alias Farhan alias Faizee Mama, had been arrested during a joint raid of Rangers and police officials in Karachi’s Godhra Colony. The suspect was facing charges of target killing, extortion and dacoity.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the suspect is associated with a political party and he is the nephew of Rajuddin, who had been killed during an encounter in 2013.

The spokesperson had detailed that the wanted criminal was involved in collecting extortion money since 2015 who used to get extortion from shopkeepers and fruit vendors in New Karachi.

The arrested ‘target killer’ had been handed over to the police for further action.

