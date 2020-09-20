Suspects demanding Rs1 mn extortion from Karachi shopkeeper arrested   

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in demanding Rs 1 million extortion from a shopkeeper in Sir Syed Town area of the North Karachi in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, owner of a mart at Baradari Road in Sir Syed area was handed over a piece of paper demanding extortion of Rs 1,000,000.

Detailing the entire episode, the police said that the accused left a paper at the counter of the mart that read: “If you want to save your life call us.”

The owner telephoned them and was directed to provide extortion of Rs 1 million, they said.

He approached the police and they decided to send one of the cops to the extortionists to deliver the money. The police caught both the accused red-handed and registered a case against them.

They have initiated a probe into the matter to ascertain if the alleged criminals were working on their or had the backing of anyone else.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of extortion have come down drastically in the city that was rife with such activities before the targetted action of the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) in 2013.

The police also claimed to have rounded up four extortionists involved in a firing incident over a hotel in the city’s area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar in August 2019.

The arrested outlaws were wanted to police in the firing incident last month over a hotel that killed two on the spot and injured one.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Shahnawaz, Hassan alias Moota along with his three accomplices was taken into custody on a secret tip-off during the raid.

Hassan is said to be the nephew of notorious target killer Liaquat Bangash, he continued and added that the arrested were involved in several incidents of extortion in the city.

Comments

comments