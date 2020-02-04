PUTRAJAYA: Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday inked an Extradition Treaty, signed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Malaysia’s law minister, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed witnessed the ceremony at the PM Office in Putrajaya when Qureshi and Malaysia’s Law Minister Liew Vui Keong inked the Treaty.

Malaysian premier Mahathir at a joint press conference alongside with PM Khan said the Treaty has “reinforced positive momentum in bilateral relations by enhancing security and transnational crime cooperation.”

“Any criminal, may it a terrorist or an ordinary criminal, having committed crime in Malaysia and trying to hide in other country with which we have extradition, will not be able to get refuge,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the extradition treaty an important milestone in cooperation with Malaysian in law enforcement sector.

He mentioned that a wanted Pakistani criminal involved in a number of murders was extradited from Malaysia even before the signing of this agreement.

The premier also said that he decided against to attend recent summit in Kuala Lumpur as one of Pakistan’s close ally thought that the summit will create division in the Muslim world. “I feel sorry for not becoming part of the moot.”

