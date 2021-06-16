This extreme obstacle course takes fear, acrobats to next level, TikTok video goes viral

BEIJING: This extreme obstacle course in China takes fear and acrobats to the next level.

In a heart-stopping TikTok video that went viral, tourists can be seen suspended over cliffs with a harness as they step on suspended metal bars and a crisscross bridge with gaps in between.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video has been viewed millions of times since being shared on TikTok. This extreme obstacle course is giving netizens anxiety as many thrill-seekers have expressed their willingness to try such stunts while some said it’s way too dangerous.

Read More: WATCH: World’s first transparent pool ‘floating’ in sky

Few days back, for the first time in the world, the United Kingdom (UK) had unveiled a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters (115ft) off above the ground in London.

The ‘floating’ 82-feet long pool was suspended between the 10th floors of two luxury Embassy Gardens apartment blocks in southwest London.

It can hold 50 tonnes of water and also features a rooftop bar and spa with views of the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, and the US Embassy.

Since the dazzling aerial view of the pool surfaced online, the pictures were attracting eyeballs. But, it seems to have not gone down well with the netizens as they find it as a ‘nightmare’.

Comments

comments