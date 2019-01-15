‘Extremely heavy’ hippo statue goes missing from garden in Kent

KENT: In a shocking incident, a huge bronze hippopotamus statue was reportedly stolen from a garden ornament business near Tunbridge Wells in Kent County.

The Kent Police tweeted about the theft, seeking help finding the large statue.

The statue, which weighed almost three-quarters of a tonne and was around two metres in length, was taken from the Chilstone site, which is located in Fordcombe Road, Langton Green.

Can you help us find a large cast bronze hippopotamus stolen from a garden ornament business near #TunbridgeWells?

Weighing almost three quarters of a tonne and at around two metres in length, the hippo was taken from a site in Langton Green. https://t.co/A0EBTjqzs7 pic.twitter.com/1YjlVApuRt — Kent Police – rural (@kentpolicerural) January 11, 2019

According to the police report, the theft is believed to have taken place between 5.30 pm on January 9 and 7 am the following morning after entry was forced to the site’s show gardens.

It weighs almost three quarters of a tonne so anyone taking it would have needed a “large vehicle such as a flatbed truck”, Nick Lingham from Kent Police said, as quoted by Sky News.

They may also have needed to lift it by “mechanical means”, he added.

Comments

comments