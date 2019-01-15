Web Analytics
‘Extremely heavy’ hippo statue goes missing from garden in Kent

KENT: In a shocking incident, a huge bronze hippopotamus statue was reportedly stolen from a garden ornament business near Tunbridge Wells in Kent County.

The Kent Police tweeted about the theft, seeking help finding the large statue.

The statue, which weighed almost three-quarters of a tonne and was around two metres in length, was taken from the Chilstone site, which is located in Fordcombe Road, Langton Green.

According to the police report, the theft is believed to have taken place between 5.30 pm on January 9 and 7 am the following morning after entry was forced to the site’s show gardens.

It weighs almost three quarters of a tonne so anyone taking it would have needed a “large vehicle such as a flatbed truck”, Nick Lingham from Kent Police said, as quoted by Sky News.

They may also have needed to lift it by “mechanical means”, he added.

